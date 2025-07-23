Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted from the practice field on Wednesday after sustaining a serious injury during the final moments of training camp practice.

NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that Matos was transported via helicopter to a local medical center for further evaluation. According to Meirov, the second-year lineman is currently in stable condition. The Dolphins have not yet released specific details regarding the nature or severity of the injury.

#Dolphins OL Bayron Matos was injured in the final minutes of training camp practice and was airlifted via helicopter to a medical center for further evaluation. He is currently in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/GqPLshGWIT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dolphins' Bayron Matos sees NFL hopes put on hold after training camp injury

Matos, 24, is a native of the Dominican Republic and joined the Dolphins organization in 2024 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Prior to football, he had a collegiate basketball career, playing at New Mexico before transferring to the University of South Florida.

During his time at USF, Matos walked on to the football team and appeared in only 22 total snaps. However, his rare size and athleticism quickly drew attention. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 313 pounds, Matos turned heads during pre-draft workouts when he ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, showcasing elite speed for his frame.

Matos signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and spent the entire 2024 season on Miami’s practice squad. In January, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team and entered training camp looking to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The injury is a significant setback for a player who had been making strides in his development. The Dolphins have yet to issue a formal statement, though further updates on Matos’ condition are expected in the coming days.

Miami continues its preparations for the 2025 NFL season while monitoring Matos’ recovery.