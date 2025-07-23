Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted from the practice field on Wednesday after sustaining a serious injury during the final moments of training camp practice.

NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that Matos was transported via helicopter to a local medical center for further evaluation. According to Meirov, the second-year lineman is currently in stable condition. The Dolphins have not yet released specific details regarding the nature or severity of the injury.

Dolphins' Bayron Matos sees NFL hopes put on hold after training camp injury

Bayron Matos, from the Dominican Republic, is practicing with the Miami Dolphins as an offensive tackle.
© HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matos, 24, is a native of the Dominican Republic and joined the Dolphins organization in 2024 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Prior to football, he had a collegiate basketball career, playing at New Mexico before transferring to the University of South Florida.

During his time at USF, Matos walked on to the football team and appeared in only 22 total snaps. However, his rare size and athleticism quickly drew attention. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 313 pounds, Matos turned heads during pre-draft workouts when he ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, showcasing elite speed for his frame.

Matos signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and spent the entire 2024 season on Miami’s practice squad. In January, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team and entered training camp looking to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The injury is a significant setback for a player who had been making strides in his development. The Dolphins have yet to issue a formal statement, though further updates on Matos’ condition are expected in the coming days.

Miami continues its preparations for the 2025 NFL season while monitoring Matos’ recovery.

More Miami Dolphins News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) works out during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tyreek Hill drops 3-word declaration as Dolphins training camp startsPaolo Mariano ·
Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Darren Waller on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Dolphins’ Darren Waller to start season on PUP list after coming out of retirementJackson Stone ·
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill makes confession that should surprise Patrick MahomesZachary Weinberger ·
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins RB makes confident ‘top back’ declaration before training campBen Strauss ·
Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (OL36) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dolphins finally comes to terms with 2025 2nd-round pickJake Faigus ·
Bob Griese, Dan Marino, Don Shula
10 greatest Miami Dolphins teams of all timeRB Hayek ·