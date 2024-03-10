The Miami Dolphins are expected to hold on to one of their best offensive linemen. Terron Armstead is working out an amended contract with the team, per NFL Network.
The Dolphins and Armstead are working on new contract details, at the time of writing. The details haven't been finalized, but the offensive tackle is returning to the team in 2024. Armstead is currently set to make a salary of $13.25 million while carrying a cap number of more than $20.8 million, per Pro Football Talk.
Armstead is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the league. He has played with the Dolphins since 2022, playing in 23 games over the last two seasons. He battled injuries in 2023 that kept him off the field for several games. Before his time in South Florida, the offensive tackle suited up for the New Orleans Saints for nine years. Armstead has played in 120 career NFL games since the 2013 season.
The Dolphins are trying to build a championship caliber team in Miami, after bowing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs last season. The team finished the season with a 11-6 record, and need linemen like Armstead to help protect franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Armstead has been recognized by the NFL for his play several times. The offensive tackle appeared in five Pro Bowls, including selections the last two seasons. He was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2018. The offensive lineman played his college football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by New Orleans.