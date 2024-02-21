Retaining Terron Armstead would go a long way for the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa protection.

With Miami Dolphins Terron Armstead battling numerous injuries throughout the 2023 season, many expected that he would retire from the NFL. However, entering his age-33 season, Armstead still has more to give to the Dolphins.

The left tackle is planning on returning for the 2024 season, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Armstead's contract becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the Dolphins by March 16.

In January, Armstead stoked the flames of retirement rumors after saying he would, “take his time,” making that decision. But the tackle has seemingly put those rumors to bed and will play at least one more season in Miami. When his salary becomes guaranteed, Armstead will make over $14 million in 2024.

Injuries have become a problem for Armstead throughout his NFL tenure as he has never started every regular season game during his 11-year career. However, he has still found a way to be productive, as the offensive lineman has been named to five Pro Bowls. That includes two straight in Miami from 2022-2023.

The Dolphins understand how important keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright in the pocket is for offensive success. In 2023, Tagovailoa was sacked 29 times; good for 23rd in the league. With Armstead back in the fold, Miami will look to lower that number.

While the Dolphins have made the playoffs, Miami is looking for a much deeper run. Having a veteran like Terron Armstead not only gives the team a strong blocker but a valuable leader in the locker room. The AFC has become deep with impressive teams. Miami is looking to prove they can beat them all out. And now Armstead is back and ready to help lead the charge.