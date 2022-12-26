By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion.

Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his head on the ground late in the second quarter of their Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Video of the said incident is now circulating online, showing Tagovailoa hitting his head hard after he was tackled by linebacker Kingsley Enagbare.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Sure enough, any news about Tua Tagovailoa and concussion is going to raise major concerns and fears among fans. To recall, he sustained a severe concussion in their Week 4 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals and had to miss two games before he was cleared by several doctors.

The problem is Tagovailoa actually suffered the same injury in the week prior, during their game against the Buffalo Bills, but it wasn’t detected and he still returned to the said game. With that said, it’s hard not to worry about the quarterback’s condition considering the number of hits he has now taken that had him landing in the concussion protocol.

More details are expected to come out with regards to Tagovailoa’s status in the next few days and in the build-up to the Patriots match. However, considering what happened in the past, it might be best for the Dolphins not to push their 24-year-old QB to play and risk a potentially more significant issue.