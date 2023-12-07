Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became emotional over right tackle Austin Jackson's three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed his emotional side following right tackle Austin Jackson's recent contract extension.

Tua Tagovailoa raved about Austin Jackson's incredible story amid the latter's new contract with the Dolphins, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“Tua Tagovaiola held back emotions discussing his RT Austin Jackson's ‘heroic story.' Tua said previous coaches tried to plant negative things in AJ's head in meetings but Mike McDaniel's staff built him back up. Jackson's reward: 3-year, $36 million extension this AM, @RapSheet reporter,” Wolfe tweeted on Thursday.

Sources: The #Dolphins and RT Austin Jackson have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $36M contract extension to keep Jackson in Miami. The max value is $39M, including $20.7M guaranteed. On the heels of a career year protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, Jackson gets paid. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/74L65n2f9r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2023

The Dolphins locked up Austin Jackson for three more years earlier today. The maximum value of his new deal is $39 million. That includes $20.7 million in guaranteed money, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Austin Jackson suited up in just two games for the Dolphins due to ankle issues last season. He returned with a vengeance in 2023. Jackson serves as lefty Tua Tagovailoa's blind side tackle. With the former holding off ferocious edge rushers, Tagovailoa has racked up 3,457 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games for Miami.

In the bigger scheme of things, Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson have become two of the reasons why the Dolphins are 9-3 leading up to Week 14. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has also proven he's a brilliant tactician. Just ask Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.

Unless the struggling Buffalo Bills make a late-season charge, the Dolphins will clinch the AFC East division with the way things are going.

Austin Jackson's hard work in the trenches earned him a hefty paycheck on Thursday. Jackson becoming Tua Tagovailoa's blind side tackle for the foreseeable future also spells trouble for the rest of the NFL.