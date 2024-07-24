Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's presence in training camp and how it will look as the team and him come to an agreement on a new contract extension. McDaniel would say that the participation levels at training camp for Tagovailoa will be “very fluid” according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, he would say that it will be like how organized team activities (OTAs) was, where Tagovailoa was in individual drills and 7 on 7 work, but not 11 on 11 drills.

“Today, I’m expecting it to be kind of like OTAs, and we’ll take it from there,” McDaniel said. “Tua is in the midst of contract negotiations…both sides are relentlessly working on it, those things take time.”

McDaniel talks his relationship with Tagovailoa on Dolphins

McDaniel would further speak about his personal relationship with Tagovailoa since he has been the head coach of Miami in 2022. However, he would say that not only is he “comfortable” in his relationship with his quarterback, but “he can separate the business” side of it.

“I’m not involved in those things,” McDaniel said per Jackson. “I know where my place is in my relationship with him. My job is to focus on him getting better solely. I’m comfortable in my relationship with Tua. He can separate the business relationship. He knows our focus has to be on what it looks like when he’s playing football.”

A member of the media would even ask McDaniel if he is reminding or letting know Dolphins general manager Chris Grier to get the deal done. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach would say that he does not “need to remind anyone of that” as everyone in the organization knows how important it is to get their franchise signal-caller signed.

“Everyone realizes the importance to everyone; I don’t need to remind anyone of that,” McDaniel said. “Everyone is trying their best to get a deal done.”

Tagovailoa not the only one with contract negotiations

McDaniel was not the only one to talk about Tagovailoa's presence at training camp as even Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke about it while going through a contract negotiation of his own. He said that his teammate is in “great spirits” per Wolfe.

“He’s very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys,” Hill said Tuesday. “Still going through his business here even without a contract. I believe he will practice, he’s in great spirits. He doesn’t want to miss his window.”

Tagovailoa “deserving” of a contract extension with Miami

A bevy of other Dolphins teammates would speak about it like Tagovailoa's college teammate in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who signed an extension earlier in the offseason, said “Tua’s a guy that loves the game, I don’t think it will be a distraction.” Plus, running back Raheem Mostert, who had a whopping 21 total touchdowns last season, said that the 26-year old quarterback is “deserving” of a new extension.

“I think Tua is very well deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension,” Mostert said per The Miami Herald. “He’s worked his tail off, especially since I’ve started playing with him. I’ve seen nothing but growth. And the leadership he portrays, not only for the team, but for the organization, is definitely top notch. One of the best — if not the best — leaders in the locker room and for the organization. So, with that being said, I truly believe that he deserves everything that he has coming his way — plus more. I’m just excited for him. It’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Last season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing with 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while also playing a full season despite having injury concerns, leading Miami to a 11-6 record. They look to build off their last season as they start at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.