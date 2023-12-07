The Miami Dolphins are keeping Austin Jackson in the fold, signing the right tackle to a three-year extension on Thursday.

In the midst of the best season of his young NFL career, right tackle Austin Jackson is getting rewarded in a big way by the Miami Dolphins.

“Sources: The Dolphins and RT Austin Jackson have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $36M contract extension to keep Jackson in Miami,” reported NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday. “The max value is $39M, including $20.7M guaranteed. On the heels of a career year protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, Jackson gets paid.”

It looks like Jackson will be protecting his quarterback's blindside for years to come, especially as he has a chance to make almost $40 million over the next three NFL campaigns. Although the Dolphins didn't pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason, the right tackle has played very well since.

“Another great example of a player who got his fifth-year option turned down and responded with an impressive performance, helping Austin Jackson cash in,” asserted Rapoport.

Jackson has been excellent this year, the campaign before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was limited to just two games in 2022 due to ankle injuries.

In 2023, he's the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Dolphins. Jackson has been excellent, and so has his team; Miami is 9-3 and leading the AFC East after winning three straight games.

More contracts to address in Miami

With Jackson checked off, the Dolphins now turn to their plethora of other pending free agents.

“On the offensive line alone, the Dolphins also have guard Robert Hunt, center Connor Williams, guard Isaiah Wynn and key backup tackle Kendall Lamm looming as potential unrestricted free agents, to go along with defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, and several others,” wrote Fan Nation Network's Alain Poupart on Thursday.

“And that doesn't even include the possibility of signing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term extension, even though he's under contract in 2024 with the fifth-year option. The Dolphins will be forced to make decisions in terms of which players they prioritize, with also the option of using the franchise tag.”

Clearly, there's more work to do in Florida. But the team remains a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, and locking up Austin Jackson was a savvy step forward.