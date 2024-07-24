While the Miami Dolphins top two stars on offense are going through contract negotiations in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the latter poked fun at his agent Drew Rosenhaus Tuesday during his press conference. Hill is seeking a new contract extension that is likely to be contending with some of the highest paid deals in the entire league at the wide receiver position.

The way he originally got to the Dolphins was by asking for more money from his previous team in the Kansas City Chiefs, but in not obliging, they would trade him to the Dolphins where he also signed a four-year, $120 million contract. Hill would say Tuesday that the one aspect he wants to tell Rosenhaus is to make sure he does not get “traded” this time around according to Safid Deen.

“I don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea. Obviously I let Drew (Rosenhaus) and the team handle that situation. And the only thing I told Drew [Rosenhaus] was, ‘Do not get me traded, bro. The last time you did this, you got me traded,'” Hill said Tuesday. “That’s been my only thing to him…I want to stay here in Miami, man. This is where family is now. Everybody loves it here, family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it…Obviously, I love playing for coach [Mike McDaniel], and my teammates are awesome. I wouldn’t want to leave, man.”

Hill touts Dolphins fans as one reason to stay as he's seeking new deal

Last season, Hill had his best season in the NFL where he was close to eclipsing 2,000 receiving yards as he finished with 1,799 yards on 119 catches to go along with 13 touchdowns, proving he is arguably the top receiver in the league. He would also mention in the same press conference how much he loves the fans of Miami.

“The fans are awesome, too,” Hill said. “I just love how the fans hold us accountable every day on Twitter. We’re getting better, I promise you. We’re not just sitting around drinking smoothies.”

Hill's original contract made his annual salary at $30 million the highest in the league, but with other deals happening as of recent like with Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, he looks to top his current $35 million that he gets per year. With Hill having two years left of his original contract, it remains to be seen what happens.

At any rate, Hill and the Dolphins are looking to have another explosive season, improving off of last year where they went 11-6 which put them second in the AFc East where they were eliminated by the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. They start the upcoming season at home against an in-state rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.