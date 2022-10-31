Sunday has been a great day so far for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, especially after they just scored a 31-27 road win over the Detroit Lions. The fun spilled into the postgame presser, with Tagovailoa pretending to be a reporter lobbing questions instead of touchdown passes to Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The tandem of Tagovailoa and Waddle was a nightmare for the Lions in the said contest. Tagovailoa finished the game with 382 passing yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while connecting on 29 of his 36 throws. The biggest beneficiary of his huge night was Waddle, who had 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just eight catches and nine receptions. Tyreek Hill, however, led the Dolphins with 188 receiving yards and 12 catches on 14 targets, though, he was not able to score a touchdown.

The downfield duo of Hill and Waddle has been destructive for opposing defenses. It’s a nightmare that has looked pretty unstoppable especially when it is Tagovailoa running the show from under center. Miami entered Week 8 third in the NFL with 281.6 passing yards per game and fourth with 4.4 yards per pass completion.

In any case, the Dolphins are clearly rolling once again. They started the season winning three games in a row before a three-game winless stretch, in large part because of Tagovailoa’s head injury that seemed to put not only his season but his career in jeopardy.

With momentum building up again, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will look to continue their newfound success in Windy City in Week 9 against Justin Fields and the rest of the Chicago Bears.