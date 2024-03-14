After a strong 2023-24 season, the Miami Dolphins are ready to reload during the NFL free agency period. Tyreek Hill will return as one of Miami's best offensive weapons. Moreover, Hill made an amusing pitch for ex-New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to join the team after his release.
Tyreek Hill makes amusing effort to recruit Thomas to the Dolphins
Hill took to X to give his brief pitch to Thomas.
“Just throwing this out there Michael Thomas in Miami would be [tears of joy emoji], Hill said.
Miami is already loaded, but giving star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa an extra weapon would take the team to another level.
The saga of Michael Thomas
The Saints drafted Thomas during the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State product earned two First-Team AP All-Pro honors and appeared in three Pro Bowls during his seven-year tenure.
Thomas' best year came during the 2019-20 season when he amassed 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, he battled injuries that hampered his production for the next three years. Eventually, the Saints released Thomas from the team during the 2024 NFL free agency period.
In the days leading up to his release, Thomas became frustrated with NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan. Duncan predicted New Orleans would let Thomas go amid his decrease in production and off-the-field reputation. As a result, Thomas made a clapback social post to the journalist.
“Jeff Duncan funny how they planning on releasing me if I was on a 1 year deal…Don't fall for it he the same dude that tried to be my friend in season after saying I wasn't the same player in training camp. #nexttopic” Thomas commented on X.
The end of Thomas' Saints tenure did not go as planned, but he can still be of great service to a team needing a veteran receiver.
Perhaps the Dolphins will consider Tyreek Hill's pitch and talk with Thomas. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the rest of the 2024 offseason.