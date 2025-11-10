The Miami Dolphins didn’t just shock the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — they flipped the script on their entire season. Entering Week 10 as 8.5-point underdogs and losers of seven straight to Buffalo, Miami walked into Hard Rock Stadium and dominated, pulling off a 30–13 victory that few saw coming.

For Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb, belief was never the problem. It was the rest of the football world that needed convincing.

“Everybody had that same mindset, and that's why I used the word ‘delusional,’” Chubb said after the game. “Nobody on the outside’s going to believe it. But all of us in there knew and came out and showed it today. It’s just about the belief, man — believing in each other and the process.”

Dolphins upset the Bills on Sunday for a much-needed win

That “delusional” confidence was on full display in the locker room after the game. According to reporters, the postgame scene felt more like a playground than a locker room — Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle reenacted their touchdown celebration, and defensive players hyped one another up like kids after recess. For a team that has endured a 3–7 start, the win was a much-needed reminder that there’s still life left in their season.

Article Continues Below

Miami opened the game with 16 unanswered points and held Buffalo scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2007. Rookie running back De’Von Achane erupted for 225 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard score that effectively buried the Bills. The Dolphins’ defense also stifled Josh Allen for much of the afternoon, holding him to one touchdown and forcing multiple punts.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, who has faced criticism and job speculation during Miami’s slump, credited his team’s resilience. “They’ve made that decision to continue to believe and invest in each other,” McDaniel said. “It’s pretty obvious from their play that they didn’t believe their season was over — that’s difficult to do when everyone’s talking about it being over.”

McDaniel, visibly emotional after the win, addressed his players postgame with pride and fire. “I’m so proud of you guys,” he told them. “That’s some cold-blooded stuff. Enjoy this one, because you earned every inch.”

The Dolphins now head overseas to Madrid for the NFL’s first-ever game in Spain, where they’ll face the Washington Commanders. Chubb believes Sunday’s statement win could spark something bigger. “We all know what we can do,” he said. “It’s not delusional — we just proved it.”