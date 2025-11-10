The Miami Dolphins have rearranged the front office despite stunning the AFC heavyweight Buffalo Bills Sunday. They've launched a front office cleanout.

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero Monday, Miami removed co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt. Both men are removed from the team's website.

Engroff once worked his way up Miami's ladder. He served as director of college scouting in 2018 — during a time Adam Gase served as head coach. Under Engroff, Miami helped draft Minkah Fitzpatrick in the '18 draft and tight end Mike Gesicki. Engroff remained in the personnel department when the franchise hired Brian Flores as head coach — with Christian Wilkins becoming that regime's first draft selection.

Hunt, meanwhile, began as a personnel intern for Miami in 1994. He's held a role in the player personnel department since 2013 alongside Engroff.

Did Dolphins entertain trades before toppling Bills?

Miami fans are breathing out relief that the franchise is making some sudden in-season changes. Fans grew detested with the direction the team was going in during the rough 2025 start.

Yet two notable stars surfaced on the NFL trade block.

Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane rose as potential trade targets. Yet the news frustrated Mike McDaniel.

The playoff coach simply stated that trade calls rise up when teams struggle — pointing to a potential reset. But McDaniel still ardently believes Miami is the home for both.

McDaniel, meanwhile, earned his first major win in a rigid 2025. Miami avoids sitting below everyone in the AFC East standings. The cellar belongs to the now 2-7 New York Jets, who are winners of two straight games.

But Engroff and Hunt's dismissal now opens two of the more coveted positions available on the Dolphins. Miami still has four home games left and has a fellow 3-7 club in the Washington Commanders next on deck.