The Miami Dolphins had the biggest upset of the day. In a surprising turn of events, the free-falling Dolphins took down the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. It wasn't even a close win where Miami barely escaped with the W, no. It was a thorough beatdown of Josh Allen and co, with Miami scoring 30 points to Buffalo's 17.

After a season full of pain and frustrations, Dolphins fans can be happy for this week and gloat a bit. If this viral picture going around is to be believed, then it seems like head coach Mike McDaniel is already doing that. A photo is going viral online that seems to show the Miami head coach popping up at a bar in Buffalo that's known to host Bills fans.

On his way home from blowing out the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel drove by Elbo Room, a bar where Bills fans congregate when Buffalo's in town, to troll their fans 💀 https://t.co/PtdHorCHtn pic.twitter.com/tX0M7FLO9W — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who is sidelined for the season after fracturing his ankle, is loving what his coach allegedly did. In a quote tweet of the photo, the wide receiver said, “I see coach back on that pettt dog shiii I love it 😂😂😂”.

If McDaniel actually did this, he had a really good reason to gloat about this win. The Dolphins have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. With an ailing offense and a defense that can't stop anything to save their lives, Miami seemed destined to lose quickly to the surging Buffalo Bills.

Instead, the Dolphins turned in their best performance of the season thus far. Miami's offense dropped 30 points on Buffalo, thanks in large part to De'Von Achane's two touchdowns. Despite throwing two interceptions, Tua Tagovailoa also threw two touchdowns in the game.

It was the Dolphins' defense, though, that was the biggest surprise in the game. As mentioned earlier, Miami's defense is considered one of the worst units in the NFL today. And yet, the Dolphins limited the Bills' offense this game. Josh Allen still threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had an interception. It was James Cook who felt the wrath of Miami's surprisingly stingy defense, being limited to just 53 yards on the ground.

McDaniels' seat got a little less warm after this win, but his job is far from being saved. Perhaps the Dolphins can use this win to propel themselves to a late-season turnaround. Perhaps a Wild Card berth is still in play for them after this win.