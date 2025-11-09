The Miami Dolphins took home the win after defeating the Buffalo Bills 30-13 in Week 10. It was a huge victory for a team seemingly struggling this season, giving the franchise something to build on in the coming weeks. However, there was a bit of a confusing timeout call in the first quarter, as there were 15:00 showing on the clock.

During the postgame press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed why he decided to call that bizarre timeout. He claimed he wanted some extra time to discuss information with the officials after a penalty was called, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said this timeout was for ‘an information-gathering session' with officials after the initial penalty. ‘We had a nice, direct conversation; then we moved on with our lives.'”

The penalty was called on fullback Alec Ingold for a false start on the opening play of the contest. While the Dolphins were trying to swap out offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, who was in as a tight end for a jumbo package, with tight end Greg Dulcich. It was during that time that Mike McDaniel called the timeout.

Article Continues Below

At first, it appeared to be a total blunder from the Dolphins. Something that would pile on to the already frustrating season. However, Miami was able to bounce back from the early mistakes and really took it to the Bills on Sunday.

The Dolphins' defense managed to force three turnovers, with Bills' quarterback Josh Allen throwing an interception and losing a fumble on the day. Miami was also able to sack Allen on three occasions, giving the team a nice advantage defensively.

Offensively, the Dolphins largely relied on running back De'Von Achane, who finished the day with 174 rushing yards and two touchdown runs off 22 rush attempts. He also added 51 yards receiving while hauling in six receptions.

With a 3-7 record through 10 games played, the Dolphins will go to Week 11 with a contest against the Washington Commanders. The club is still three games behind the Bills and five games behind the New England Patriots.