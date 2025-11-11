The Miami Dolphins’ fan base erupted into sheer euphoria on Sunday, and they made sure Buffalo fans heard every bit of it.

Following their stunning 30-13 upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, Dolphins supporters turned Hard Rock Stadium and the streets of South Florida into a sea of celebration. They taunted Bills fans with chants of “SCOREBOARD!” and soaked in the franchise’s biggest win of the 2025 season. Note that the Dolphins had dropped seven straight against their divisional rival. As such, this victory felt like a long-awaited release.

The Dolphins put together their most complete performance of the season. This win was just their third of the season. However, Miami has now won two of its last three games. Their defense frustrated Josh Allen from start to finish. They forced him to commit an interception and a fumble while also limiting Buffalo’s offense to just 13 points.

Running back De’Von Achane exploded for 225 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa, despite two interceptions, threw a pair of touchdown passes to build a commanding lead. Miami finished with 30 points and over 400 total yards. They dominated in every phase of the game to improve to 3-7.

Inside Hard Rock Stadium, the postgame energy was unlike anything seen all year. Fans chanted, danced, and celebrated. Meanwhile, Bills supporters filed toward the exits, silenced by an unexpected blowout. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques called the atmosphere “the most euphoric I’ve maybe ever heard Dolphins fans,” describing a scene of pure, cathartic joy. Some fans, of course, took to social media and lit it up with celebration videos.

Head coach Mike McDaniel credited his team’s resilience after a shaky start.

“They chose to believe,” he said. “When you get complete efforts like that, you don’t let anything affect your style of play.”

That belief now extends beyond the locker room and into a fan base that finally got to celebrate a statement win over the team that’s tormented them for years.