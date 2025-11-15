The Miami Dolphins are set to play in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Spain on Sunday morning against the Washington Commanders. While this season has not gone the Dolphins' way, their current open general manager position could intrigue many across the league, according to the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“We’re about three weird weeks away from convincing ourselves the Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders,” opined Russini on Saturday morning. “OK, I’ll stop … let’s not go bonkers. But speaking of the Dolphins, their general manager opening is getting lots of attention around the league, as it’s viewed as an exceptional front office opportunity by seasoned GMs.”

Russini does make sense here. While the Dolphins certainly haven't performed to the level of their recent past this season, there is still talent across the roster. Former GM Chris Grier held the role for ten years, from 2016 to a couple of weeks ago. Head coach Mike McDaniel, Grier's last head coach hiring, led Miami to the postseason in his first two years before falling just short last season. Owner Stephen Ross has also shown a willingness to spend and invest in the franchise as a whole. With a head start on the rest of the market, who could take over as the Fins' next GM?

Who will take over from Chris Grier as the Dolphins' GM moving forward?

While the Dolphins are currently 3-7, that does include a 2-1 record in their last three games. After the 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home during Week 9's Thursday Night Football, Grier lost his job. However, Ross elected to keep McDaniel on as head coach, at least for now. With 13 players on the IR, including number one wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it's clear that Miami has been affected by the losses.

After facing off against the Commanders on Sunday, the Dolphins will have their bye week before a six-week closing stretch to the season. In theory, a win in Madrid could spark a 7-0 run that puts Miami squarely in playoff contention once again. Is it likely? Probably not, based on how many holes the Fins have. However, if McDaniel's team continues to play hard for him, could the next GM elect to retain the head coach? That is certainly just one possible scenario that could unfold in Miami Gardens over the coming months.