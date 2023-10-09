Football is coming to the Olympics… well, sort of. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, CA is reportedly set to feature flag football. It's unclear how many NFL players will be interested in representing Team USA in flag football, but Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill seems to be all in. And Hill wants other NFL stars to join him.

“Calling all @NFL guys let’s bring one home,” Hill wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Flag football among sports heading to 2028 Olympics

In addition to flag football, other sports that will be added to the 2028 summer Olympics include: baseball, softball, squash, lacrosse and cricket.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Baseball is an interesting addition since the Olympics will take place during the MLB season. As a result, many MLB players likely won't participate. This will open the door for minor leaguers and other professional players to participate.

The additions of the other sports are all intriguing as well. Cricket has a large fanbase and should draw even more interest to the Olympics. Lacrosse is also a growing sport and this will only help its popularity.

Flag football will be very entertaining though. American football is known as a contact sport full of tackling. If NFL players do participate in the 2028 Olympics, they will need to make a major adjustment. It would be fun to see superstars like Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and others play without question.

Perhaps Hill can convince other NFL stars to join him in the event. Players will have plenty of time to make up their minds since the 2028 Olympics are still five years away. Nevertheless, representing Team USA will be something to consider.