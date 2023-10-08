Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a hilarious two-word message after his big game against the New York Giants.

I’m washed 🥺 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 8, 2023

Tyreek Hill definitely wasn't washed up in Week 5. He racked up 181 receiving yards in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the visiting Giants on Sunday. Hill hauled in a 69-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to give Miami a 24-10 lead. Tyreek Hill promptly gave the ball to his mother in the stands.

It was the game's turning point. The Dolphins, who had a seven-point lead at halftime, led by as many as 18 points and never looked back. The Giants never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Tyreek Hill also recorded his 13th career 150-yard receiving game. He and former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson are tied for third in that statistical category through a player's first eight seasons. Only Lance Alworth (17) and Jerry Rice have more.

Hill had just 58 receiving yards on three receptions in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Tyreek Hill fired back at his critics on social media after Miami dealt New York its fourth loss of the season. The Dolphins' speed at various positions has been their main weapon on offense. Hill is arguably the fastest wide receiver in the league while running back Raheem Mostert can also turn on the afterburners. Mostert even told Rich Eisen he could make Tyreek Hill eat his dust in a one-on-one race.

Tyreek Hill figures to have another big game against the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 6. His postgame reaction on social media is something fans always look forward to.