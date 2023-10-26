The Miami Dolphins were recently announced to be the team featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” that follows a squad in the middle of the season. Let's just say it has received mixed reactions within the team from the likes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and now Xavien Howard who had an NSFW response to hearing the news.

When asked what he thought of the show covering the team, he answered in the most blunt way possible according to The Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib.

“‘Hard Knocks’ is bull—-, especially during the season,” Howard said. “No, I’m serious. I’m not a fan.”

For Howard, part of the reason he doesn't like the announcement is because he doesn't believe that the team deserves it, as the Dolphins still look for their first victory against a winning team. Just last weekend, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles for their second loss of the season.

“I feel like being around cameras and stuff like that — I feel like we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to beat teams with good records,” Howard said via The Palm Beach Post. “So I feel like before we get all the little fame that’s coming right now, I feel like we’ve got to put in work.”

The next challenges for the Dolphins start this Sunday as they face the New England Patriots, but after that is where Howard's point comes into play. In week 9, the Dolphins travel to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team gets another chance to beat a team with a winning record.