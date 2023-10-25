The Miami Dolphins have been named as the in-season team for HBO's Hard Knocks in 2023, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a hilarious response to the news when speaking to the media this week.

“Yeah that was probably my reaction to that,” Tua Tagovailoa said after a very long pause, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Probably wasn't my best body language in a team meeting when we found out.”

This is not a surprise from Tagovailoa. Usually players do not like being on Hard Knocks, whether it is in the summer during training camp or in season. It is usually seen as a distraction for a team.

Regardless, it will still be interesting to get an inside look at the Dolphins, a team that has high expectations with Tagovailoa playing well, a ton of weapons with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle headlining that group, and an entertaining coach in Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins have looked great for much of the season, but picked up losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. It remains to be seen how the Dolphins stack up against the top teams in the league. They are still in a good position to compete for the AFC East title.

This week, the Dolphins will face the New England Patriots at home, looking to rebound from their loss to the Eagles. The Patriots upset the Bills last week to move to 2-5.

It will be interesting to see what takes place on the in-season edition of Hard Knocks, which begins later this fall.