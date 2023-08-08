After five years as the Kansas City Chiefs offense coordinator, Eric Bieniemy decided to take on a new challenge and join the Washington Commanders. Early into training camp, Bieniemy is seemingly enjoying his change of scenery with the Commanders.

Bieniemy has gotten into a bit of hot water for being ‘too demanding' too some training camp sessions. However, Washington's new OC understands that iron sharpens iron and that training camp gives everyone on the offense an opportunity to grow. While there will be plenty of those opportunities throughout training camp, Bieniemy is already impressed with the team's growth, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“I expect us to be the team we're supposed to be. It isn't going to be easy, and not everybody will like the process. But when it's all said and done with, it's my job to make sure that we're going in the right way,” Bieniemy said. “Do they understand that? Yes, because it has seen results.”

“My number one job is to take these guys to another level, and I can see it,” Bieniemy continued. “Because if you think about where we started to where we are right now, we're making a lot of progress, making a lot of strides. Excuse my language, it has been good s**t.”

Washington is coming off of a season in which they ranked 20th in total offense by averaging 330.3 Eric Bieniemy is committed to ensuring the Commanders' offense ranks much better in 2023, even if he ruffles some feathers in the process.