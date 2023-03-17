James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Domantas Sabonis has become the first Sacramento Kings player since Tiny Archibald in 1972-73 to secure 56 double-doubles in a season.

Sabonis achieved the feat during the Kings’ five-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. He was enormous in the victory, compiling 24 points, 21 rebounds (seven of which were offensive), five assists and four blocks.

It continued what has been a stellar season for the versatile big man, who was selected for the All-Star team for the third time in his career earlier this year. He has maintained similar scoring numbers to the past four seasons, averaging 19.0 points per game, but his 60.9% field goal percentage is the highest of his career, as are his 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Domantas Sabonis, who was selected with the 11th pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2016 draft, is one of the primary reasons that the Kings currently find themselves in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 42-27. Alongside De’Aaron Fox, he has headed one of the best offenses in the game’s history, with his passing ability superior to anyone in his position in the league with the exception of a guy in Denver currently in the running for his third consecutive MVP.

Sabonis achieves the record-breaking feat after 66 games, with 14 still to go in the regular season. And, having notched up double-doubles in close to 85% of his games this season, it’s safe to say that come season’s end, he’ll have a whole lot more than 56 of them to his name.