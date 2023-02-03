In an ideal world for Sacramento Kings fans, their team should have two All-Star players in the 2022-23 NBA season. But at least they managed to have one in big man Domantas Sabonis. It’s a bittersweet moment for Kings fans on Twitter to watch the video of Sabonis learning he’s going to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, while teammate De’Aaron Fox isn’t.

the moment @dsabonis11 found out he earned his third all-star appearance 🌟 pic.twitter.com/7JhRbf1oYa — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 3, 2023

“Ok, but to know that there was also, (most likely) a “Fox 5 All Star” Jersey printed out and quickly stowed away from view because he wasn’t chosen, makes me quite sad for Fox,” commented Twitter user @RosygLopez.

Another fan, @JonezyyAU, bluntly calls it for what it is, stating “No Fox is an absolute joke.”

Meanwhile, @KostaKoufosMVP did not hide the heartbreak of seeing Domantas Sabonis earn an All-Star nod while De’Aaron Fox got snubbed: “This video barely heals the put in my stomach, so so happy for Sabonis but he should’ve had Fox with him😔”

The Kings are one of the league’s biggest surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season so far. Sacramento has zoomed to as high as third in the Western Conference standings after winning 29 of their first 50 games. Heading into the NBA All-Star break with a record way above the .500 line will already be a notable success for Domantas Sabonis and the Kings this season, but they’re not going to stop there, with a playoff appearance seemingly within reach.

Together with De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis will look to continue leading the Kings’ campaign for a postseason appearance, something the franchise has not experienced in nearly 20 years.