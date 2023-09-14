Donald Glover's upcoming Lando project has received a massive update. The Star Wars spin-off will now be a film.

During an appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out, Stephen Glover, brother of Donald and co-writer of Lando, revealed that the Star Wars project is now a film.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's not even a show,” Glover revealed.

He continued, “The idea right now is to do a [Lando] movie. But that's the thing — right now, because of the strike, it's kind of like telephone, all the information coming up.

Stephen Glover is most known for his work on Atlanta. He's written 11 episodes, served as a story editor on seven, and is a showrunner. He also collaborated with his brother on Swarm and Guava Island. Outside of f ilm and TV, Stephen has also released a number of mixtapes.

Donald Glover first took on the iconic Star Wars role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In that prequel, Glover played Lando for the first time — taking over the role for Billy Dee Williams. The 2018 film was a miss for Disney and LucasFilm, only grossing $393 million during its run. Though Glover's performance was praised and clearly they wanted him to stick around to continue playing the role.

News of a Lando spin-off series has been circulating for years. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Glover brothers would write the series. Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien, who was originally slated to write the series, exited the project. Once the strikes are over, you can expect more updates on the Star Wars film.