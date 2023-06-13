Donald Trump showed up in a Miami court for getting arrested and booked for his indictment. The indictment regards the stashed classified documents hidden away at Mar-a-Lago, per TMZ.

The indictment accuses Trump of 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. He's also facing six counts for false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and a scheme to conceal.

As reported, the prosecutors claim he stored droves of classified documents at his Palm Beach resort. They were stacked everywhere, even in the bathroom. They're saying he housed information regarding defense and weapons information of both the U.S. and other countries, U.S. nuclear programs, and other sensitive information about vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies to military attacks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In front of the Miami court on Tuesday, the crowd was split, half of those were in support of the indictment and the other half defending his innocence. Before that, he was spotted Monday leaving his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on his way to Florida. According to TMZ, he's going back there to give a speech regarding the case later tonight.

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that him going to court was “one of the saddest days in history.” Obviously history only cares about him, right? He also added that the case was a “witch hunt” after throwing in his catchphrase to make America great again.But according to political experts, Trump could still run for office behind bars.