A grand jury has indicted Former President Donald Trump by special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Members of the jury came to their decision on the former president on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Donald Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States “by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election”; conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote, according to NBC News.

On July 18, Trump announced that he received a letter from the special counsel that he would be the target of the grand jury that was looking into his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot and the 2020 election.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jan. 6 riot occurred in 2021 after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 United States Presidential election. A mob of Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Five people died in connection with the riot, and hundreds were injured. The attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the diagram provided by NBC News, the next step in the procedure is an arrest, followed by an initial hearing or arraignment.