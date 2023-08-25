Former President Donald Trump has surrendered in Georgia. Trump was brought to Fulton County jail in Atlanta to be booked on more than a dozen charges. Those charges stemmed from his involvement in attempting to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results.

This is not the former president's first stint in turning himself in this year. This Atlanta surrender marks the fourth time this year he has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him this year. The first time he surrendered was back in April in his some state of New York. He was charged by the state in relation for money his allegedly took in a “hush money scheme” per CNN. In June, he surrendered in Miami to face federal charges in special counsel Jack Smith's “probe into the mishandling of classified documents,” the outlet reports. Earlier this month, Trump was arrested in the nation's capital in Smith's investigation of his involvement in trying to overturn the last presidential election.

A mug shot was taken of Donald Trump, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat per CNN. The former president spent 20 minutes in jail. He is now heading to New Jersey to his golf course that is located in Bedminster. Trump will be traveling via his private plane but is said to be speaking to reporters at the tarmac before his departure to the Garden State.

“We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest,” Trump said to reporters.

“This is one instance but you have three other instances,” he said in reference to the other criminal cases against him. “This is election interference.”

“I did nothing wrong,” he added.

Take a look at his mug shot below: