United States president-elect Donald Trump is a known fan of the UFC and promised that he would attend UFC 309 should he win the 2024 presidential election. Trump kept his word, attending the fight card with Elon Musk.

As usual, Trump's presence at the event ignited a significant reaction from the crowd. Before the first fight of the main card, the 47th president entered the building from the tunnel just as he has done in the past, flanked by Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and UFC CEO Dana White.

The reactions to Trump's arrival did not just stop with the fans in the building. Social media erupted with Trump's appearance, particularly commenting on his noteworthy entrance.

“WOW. Bobby Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Dana White, Don Jr. and Eric Trump surround President Donald Trump as they lead the entire MSG arena in chants of ‘USA! USA!' at UFC 309. The Avengers have assembled.”

“HAD A BETTER WALKOUT THAN ANY OTHER FIGHTER.”

“The return of the King,” another fan tweeted.

While Trump is a fan of many sports, he has always had a soft spot for the UFC. His relationship with White goes back nearly three decades, as the UFC CEO has often said that his company would not have taken off without Trump's support during its early struggles.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones honors Donald Trump after defending title

As Trump watched with Musk cage-side, heavyweight champion Jon Jones effortlessly defended his title in the main event. ‘Bones' picked apart the 42-year-old Stipe Miocic before subsequently paying tribute to the guest of honor in the Octagon.

Jones celebrated his win by pointing at the soon-to-be president before mimicking the iconic “Donald Trump dance.” He would thank Trump for his attendance in his post-fight interview before leading the crowd in another “USA” chant in honor of the president-elect.

Jones was not the only fighter competing at UFC 309 to recognize Trump's presence. Earlier in the main card, rising middleweight Bo Nickal thanked his personal friend for taking the trip to New York to watch him fight Paul Craig. Trump said on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience' that Nickal's fight was what made him interested in attending the event.