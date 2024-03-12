Over the weekend, the Trumps made a ringside appearance at UFC 299 in Florida, bringing a touch of glamour to the intense octagon action, reported by Hola. Ivanka Trump, donning a chic black outfit with her hair worn loose and straight, accompanied her father, Donald Trump, who sported his signature suit and red tie. The power duo was joined by Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, who rocked an all-black ensemble, complete with a matching T-shirt and a button-up shirt.
The high-profile UFC event unfolded at the Kaseya Center in Miami, featuring a showdown between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. The Trumps' presence added a dose of celebrity excitement to the already thrilling fight night.
This rare public outing marked Ivanka's decision to step back from the political spotlight after serving as one of her father's advisors during his presidency. The two were last seen together in January at the funeral of Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs. Before that, Ivanka had chosen to stay away from Trump's rallies and was notably absent when he announced his second run for the presidency.
In a previous statement, Ivanka expressed her focus on family and a desire for a more private life, stating, “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena.” The Trumps' cage side appearance was a notable deviation from Ivanka's recent low-profile stance in the political sphere.