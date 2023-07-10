The stars were out at the 2023 MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball game from Seattle and several NBA All-Stars got a chance to showcase their skills on the diamond. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was in attendance and made a huge impact for his team and captain Jennie Finch. Mitchell also made a splash with his footwear as he teased his latest signature adidas sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue 5, in a baseball cleat version. Check out our Sneaker news for more breaking content!

Donovan Mitchell también conectó jonrón en el celebrity game anoche 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/OvRuDoTBQq — CRUNCHTIME (@CrunchTimerd) July 9, 2023

Mitchell hit a two-run blast during the game while rocking a Mets cap and his new adidas sneakers. The D.O.N. Issue 5 is the fifth installment of his signature line with adidas. His signature line was launched in 2019 and quickly became one of adidas' best selling models with the D.O.N. #1-4 and their futuristic designs. The new adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 is perhaps the most cosmic-looking of all the models and even looks good as a baseball cleat.

image via adidas

Donovan Mitchell debuted his upcoming @adidasHoops DON Issue 5s at the MLB Celebrity Game, with a @CustomCleats bottom. pic.twitter.com/vNyjK03nxB — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 9, 2023

The shoe features a wavy upper complete with flexible molding pods on the upper of the shoe. The inside has a black boot that shapes to the foot, while the outer shell offers maximum support. During the All-Star game, Mitchell rocked a turquoise Seattle Mariners colorway to match his team's uniforms. Neon red hits complete the shoe as they made their first appearance not on a basketball court, but on the baseball diamond.

Mitchell is set to rock these during the upcoming NBA season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While he first unveiled a version during the NBA All-Star weekend, this is further indication that he'll be lacing these up next year. An official drop has yet to be announced, but they're expected to hit adidas retailers around Fall 2023.

What do you think of these? Will you grab a pair?