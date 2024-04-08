Excitement for the 2024 solar eclipse was higher than the moon (pun intended). The hype even spread amongst NBA players. Most notably, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell had an amusing social media interaction with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, headline hilarious eclipse discourse
Young made a post on X asking if glasses were necessary to the view eclipse, and Mitchell gave a trolling response.
“Naaa they say look right at it with no glasses you should be straight,” Mitchell responded with a laughing emoji.
It seems Mitchell was jokingly trying to take away the Hawks star's phenomenal court vision. However, Young had the perfect retort.
“Maybe I was just tryna see who the real ones are & is gonna tell me the truth…Failed,” Young said before adding two smirk emojis and a crossed arms emoji.
Hopefully, Trae Young was able to get to the proper eyewear to view the rare solar event, but regardless, at least he knows Donavan Mitchell is not “a real one.” The two stars were not the only ones bringing the hype for the eclipse.
New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo were decked out with their glasses during the event:
https://t.co/gKNwjTMTdo pic.twitter.com/qlvY6Sxlq5
— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 8, 2024
The excitement also spread to the NFL, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying ” [the eclipse] was crazy, not gonna lie.” Former defensive end JJ Watt chimed in as well, asking X users “I don't have the glasses, can someone just send me a photo of the eclipse?”
Of course, MLB players could not be left out of the action either. A group of Cincinnati Reds players watched the event at Great American Ball Park:
Lights on, batting practice continues at the height of the eclipse at Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/u8ACPP7jAM
— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 8, 2024
Fans could not resist commenting on the group of players' apparel. One X user comically scolded the Cincinnati players for not having glasses in fear they would go blind.
The interactions between Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, Hawks guard Trae Young, and the rest of the professional athletes on social media captured the excitement for the eclipse like no other. Yet, Mitchell and Young still have unfinished business as the NBA regular season approaches its close.
Can the eclipse spark newfound performance among the NBA stars?
Donovan Mitchell's Cavs find themselves towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland has a record of 46-33, which ranks them fifth in the East. The team is in an air-tight playoff seed race with the Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers. All four teams share the same record 79 games into the season.
The Cavs will want the best home-court advantage they can get. They want to avenge their 4-1 first-round exit to the Knicks from 2023. Moreover, Mitchell's future with Cleveland could hinge on how the team performs in the postseason, given that he is rumored to decline an extension.
Meanwhile, Trae Young and the Hawks are clinging to their 10th-place standing in the East. The team should qualify for the last Play-In spot, given the next competitor for the seed is four games behind. Young could also be playing for his future in Atlanta alongside Dejounte Murray. Both stars have both been heavily named in trade rumors.
With the regular season coming to a close, it remains to be seen which NBA stars and their teams have newfound success in the postseason.