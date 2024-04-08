San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is having a historically successful rookie season. The 7-foot-4 star operates on another level both offensively and defensively. His future is bright, just like the aftermath of the 2024 solar eclipse. Nike put together an epic video unveiling Wembanyama's brand logo in light of the solar event.
The video begins with a camera panning over a field “somewhere in South Texas” and slowly reveals an alien-like logo that represents Wembanyama, as shown by Nike Basketball's X account:
The video's caption was “The total eclipse has just begun,” a metaphor for the exciting solar event and Victor Wembanyama's rise in the NBA. The Spurs rookie has not completely eclipsed the league yet, but he is well on his way.
Wembanyama started his NBA career with San Antonio after the franchise selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft. He was touted among the best prospects ever for his length and all-around ability. Most notably, the 7-foot-4 center showed his ability to score from all three levels and make defensive plays look effortless.
The hype was unreal, but Wembanyama did not disappoint. He has averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks through 69 games of the 2023-24 season. Moreover, he is a prime candidate for the NBA's Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Unfortunately, Wembanyama's production has not translated into great team success. The Spurs have a record of 19-59 and sit last in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, like Wembanyama, the team is due for a major eclipse.
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are poised for a basketball eclipse
The 2024 solar eclipse left countless citizens of Earth excited for its awe-inspiring views. In the same way, Spurs fans can look forward to the franchise's shining period of development. The “sun” is Victor Wembanyama and his teammates and coaching staff make up the “moon” necessary for the organization to thrive.
One of the most intriguing pieces alongside Wembanyama is fourth-year guard Devin Vassell, who joined the Spurs in 2020 and has steadily improved to solidify himself as a key part of the team's attack. The 23-year-old averages 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and shoots 37.2% on threes through 68 games.
Vassell is a reliable weapon that gives San Antonio a boost on both ends of the floor. Speaking of a boost, one cannot forget to mention the services of forwards Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.
Johnson emerged as an offensive threat for the Spurs in 2022-23 after he averaged a career-high 22.0 points per game. He has taken a slight step back with an average of 15.7 points in 2023-24, but the arrival of Wembanyama and the increased production of his teammates can explain this.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan is proving himself as a versatile player who looks to take a major step forward. The 20-year-old averages 11.9 points per contest, which ranks him fourth on the team in scoring.
Of course, the glue that helps hold everything together is longtime head coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich has not seen the same success that he saw with his older Spurs teams, but with patience, the legendary coach should see unprecedented success with his new group.
All in all, Nike's marketing display of Victor Wembanyama was fitting. It is only a matter of time before he and his teammates shine bright.