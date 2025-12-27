Recently, Michigan finally hired a new head football coach, Kyle Whittingham, from the University of Utah. Meanwhile, Michigan is still coming to grips with the firing and arrest of former coach Sherron Moore.

Since then, plenty of names have floated around as possible new hires. One of whom is Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm. However, a source told ClutchPoints that Michigan hasn't reached out to Brohm about the position.

Also, Brohm recently stated that he doesn't intend to leave Louisville, per Seth Berry of Sports Illustrated.

“Well, I don't speak on other jobs,” said Brohm. “I'm happy with this one and happy we got the victory, and we're gonna enjoy that.”

Overall, Louisville finished the season at 9-4 and 4-4 in the ACC. Also, they defeated Toledo 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 18 Michigan finished the season at 9-3 and 7-2 in the Big Ten. On Dec. 31, the Wolverines will take on No. 13 Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Currently, Moore is facing charges of third-degree home invasion as well as two misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering. Through his attorney, Moore has denied all the charges against him.

Article Continues Below

Jeff Brohm didn't need to leave Louisville.

Since coming to Louisville in 2023, Brohm has done a bang-up job in turning the program around into a legitimate winner. In 2021-2022, the Cardinals finished 6-7 before going 8-5 the following year.

Altogether, Brohm has led the Cardinals to three consecutive nine-win seasons. In 2023, the Cardinals won the ACC title.

Additionally, Brohm has gone out of his way to bolster recruiting, maximizing the transfer portal, and increasing fan support for the program.