Donte DiVincenzo impressed with the Golden State Warriors and could return to the team depending on what happens with his player option, per Spotrac. His player option is worth just over $4.7 million, and he may feel as if he could ink a more lucrative contract in NBA free agency. If he opts out of the deal, DiVincenzo will likely receive plenty of interest on the open market.

The 26-year old isn't a star by any means. That said, he's been an effective all-around player during his time in the NBA. DiVincenzo began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. He's since played with the Sacramento Kings and Warriors.

DiVincenzo appeared in 72 games during the 2022-23 campaign with Golden State, averaging 9.4 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 39.7 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, DiVincenzo recorded 1.3 steals per game and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Again, he will be a popular candidate if he does indeed hit free agency. Without further ado, let's take a look at the three best destinations for Donte DiVincenzo in NBA free agency.

The Detroit Pistons feature an intriguing roster. There were some people around the NBA world who believed Detroit would make a competitive run during the 2022-23 campaign. However, they finished with just 17 wins after dealing with underperformance and an impactful Cade Cunningham injury.

The Pistons feature potential though. If they can stay healthy, and if some of their other young players take steps in a positive direction, it wouldn't be surprising to see them compete for a play-in spot. Adding a veteran such as Donte DiVincenzo would only help matters.

Detroit struggled in terms of shooting the basketball last year. Adding a player who owns a career 36.2 three-point percentage would obviously be of benefit. Although DiVincenzo is still fairly young, he has plenty of NBA experience. That experience would be important for the Pistons as well.

The Knicks would give Donte DiVincenzo a chance to win. He would immediately be implemented as one of their better shooters and could help the team on defense.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If DiVincenzo has hesitation about leaving the Warriors due to the amount of attention playing in Golden State brings, joining the Knicks would make sense. They are another big market on the verge of building an NBA Finals contender. The Knicks will receive no shortage of attention next year.

For the Knicks, the move also makes sense. They could use the guard/wing depth. At 6'4, DiVincenzo is best-suited to run the two-guard. In small-ball lineups though, he is capable of playing on the wing in a small forward-type role.

The Knicks are a good basketball team. However, they need to fill some holes if they want to make a legitimate run at a championship. Signing DiVincenzo could help in that regard.

The inclusion of the Thunder will surprise many people. The fact that they are the No. 1 landing destination for Donte DiVincenzo may leave some fans stunned, especially since the Warriors aren't even on the list.

Returning to Golden State wouldn't be a bad move for DiVincenzo. If he wants to play in a more important role though, joining the up-and-coming Thunder would be his best option. Although he wouldn't be able to compete for a championship for a number of years most likely.

The Thunder made a play-in run this past season despite Chet Holmgren missing the campaign due to injury. Their trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Josh Giddey, and Holmgren is a potential star-studded big three in the making. OKC features other intriguing players on their roster as well, and adding Donte DiVincenzo would provide them with a key veteran.

He wouldn't make or break the Thunder, but it's a good fit for both sides. DiVincenzo would get to possibly start, or at least have a crucial role off the bench. His shooting prowess and all-around ability is something that will surely catch the Thunder's attention if he does end up becoming a free agent.

The majority of projections won't link DiVincenzo to the Thunder, but this is a connection that is worth keeping tabs on.