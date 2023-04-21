My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a much needed 114-97 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their first-round series to cut their deficit in the series down to 2-1. And while Stephen Curry will draw the most praise for his 36-point performance, another guy who had a sneaky good outing off the bench was Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo had been fairly quiet over the first two games of this series, but he found a unique way to make an impact in Game of this series. While he only managed to score six points on 2-8 shooting from the field, DiVincenzo also racked up eight assists, eight rebounds, and four steals. That’s a pretty odd statline, and it’s actually the first time someone has ever put up those numbers while coming off the bench in an NBA Playoffs game.

DiVincenzo tonight: 6 PTS

8 REB

8 AST

4 STL First player in NBA history to reach those numbers or better off the bench in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/nmsvF00mge — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 21, 2023

DiVincenzo certainly wasn’t efficient from the field, but his impact in other areas of the game managed to help Golden State out in a big way in this game. The Warriors made a big effort to slow down the Kings high-powered offense, and DiVincenzo made his impact felt by pestering Sacramento at the perimeter and helping out on the glass. And while his shot wasn’t falling, DiVincenzo was still contributing on offense by getting his teammates involved as well.

It’s not the flashiest outing of all time, but it’s interesting to see that no bench player had ever put up these numbers in a playoff game before. While it is neat, Donte DiVincenzo will likely be hoping to make a more straightforward impact for the Warriors as they look to tie the series up in Game 4.