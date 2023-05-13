Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo was a solid fit with the popular franchise in his first season with the team, averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the 2022-23 regular season while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from the field.

His play slipped in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as up and down performances led to averages of 5.5 points, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game, while he shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range. However, considering that it was arguably the best postseason showing of his career to this point, it’s worth wondering whether or not DiVincenzo can be a high-grade playoff performer.

Nonetheless, with the Warriors projected to be far over the salary cap for the 2023-24 season and only having the $5 million taxpayer’s mid-level exception to work with, Golden State would likely rather not have to replace him. So, if DiVincenzo were to decline his $4.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season, it would make life a little more difficult for the Warriors.

With that in mind, Golden State would more than likely be glad to have DiVincenzo back.

For what it’s worth, DiVincenzo himself would welcome a return to the Warriors, with the five-year pro saying “I absolutely love being a Golden State Warrior. … From Day 1 it has felt like home” (h/t NBC Sports reporter Dalton Johnson).

DiVincenzo is no stranger to the business side of the NBA though, as the Milwaukee Bucks sent him to the Sacramento Kings following a championship season, leading to him signing a multi-year contract with Golden State in the 2022 offseason.

So, with DiVincenzo saying he and the Warriors will “cross that bridge once we get there” (h/t The Athletics Anthony Slater), it’s important for Golden State fans to temper expectations moving forward.