Valve just released a massive update for DOTA 2 in Patch 7.33 released on 4/20 with changes that make you think the devs are high as a kite. In fact, the entire 7.33 patch notes feel like an elaborate prank as the changes made may even be considered against the grain of what makes Dota – Dota. Dubbed “The New Frontiers”, this patch will definitely make a lot of fans feel uncomfortable with the changes made, but it’s definitely a new chapter in the Dota 2 saga.

Dota 2 The New Frontiers Update 7.33 Patch Notes

Dota 2 Update 7.33 The New Frontiers is massive, changing up a lot of things that Dota 2 fans have grown familiar with over a decade of playing the game. Here are the major changes to the game:

A Massive New Map – Say goodbye to the old, say hello to this larger map. With 40% more terrain, there’s a lot more walking from place to place, but thankfully Valve also reconfigured the map and added a lot of shortcuts. The goal of the game remains the same: blasting the ancient found in the enemy base. But everything surrounding the bases has changed.

Roshan is now found at the upper left corner of the top lane and the lower right corner of the bottom lane, alternating between these two Roshan pits between night and day. He also no longer drops the Aghanim’s Shard, but rather drops Cheese on his second death and a Refresher Shard or Scepter on the third death, depending on where he was at the moment.

Portals can now be found at the corners of the map, near Roshan’s pits. These will now let players swap lanes without consuming TP scrolls.

New Lotus Pools can be found on the side lanes, producing fruits over time that restores HP and mana. These fruits can be combined together to create larger fruits later on.

Tormentors are new neutral creeps that spawn at the 20-minute mark. They are powerful and spawn with mega shields that reflect damage, but taking them down will reward the team with Aghanim’s Shards.

Watchers – outposts that start out neutral but can be activated by a team to provide them vision around the Watcher for seven minutes, like a free ward.

Defender’s Gates now allow heroes to sneak in and out of the base without being followed – the Defender’s Gates have a force field that keeps enemies out.

Outposts have been moved elsewhere on the map, and there are now four of them.

A Fourth New Kind – Strength, Agility, Intelligence, and Universal. Many heroes have been updated to have the new Universal attribute type, given to heroes like Enigma, Phoenix, and Venomancer that the devs thought didn’t really fit the mold of the three traditional attribute types. These heroes will gain 0.6 damage from each stat of any attribute, which makes them slightly more versatile. On top of these, heroes Muerta, Clinkz, Arc Warden, Ogre Magi, Medusa, and Alchemist have been reworked intensively, with Ogre Magi and Alchemist receiving the first Innate abilities – passives that are naturally with the hero without putting ability points in them – pretty much like Monkey King’s Mischief ability.

New Runes – New game, new runes, and these runes spawn at the usual rune spots but replace the usual runes that spawn in them.

Wisdom Runes spawn near the base and grant bonus EXP to whoever picks them up.

Shield Runes spawn in the river near the mid lane that gives 50% of the hero that picks it up as a barrier.

New Creeps – A lot of new neutral creeps and 12 new creep camps will have you explore the jungle a lot for loot and exp this patch. They also now scale over time, making it harder to creep farm in the late game.

New Items – A lot of new neutral items to complement a reworked neutral item drop mechanic and a reworked core item.

Black King Bar has been reworked and now applies a basic dispel and provides 50% Magic Resistance and Debutt Immunity now instead of the usual Spell Immunity, making heroes protected by the BKB a lot less invincible but still potently protected.

Neutral creeps now drop tokens instead of dropping neutral items, which players can now use to choose from five available neutral items. However, as players choose neutral items, they can no longer be shared.

7 new items can now be bought in the shop: Blood Grenade, Diadem, Cornucopia, Pavise, Phylactery, Harpoon, and Disperser.

7 new neutral items can now be dropped: Duelist Gloves, Spark of Courage, Gossamer Cape, Defiant Shell, Vindicator’s Axe, Dandelion Amulet, and Martyr’s Plate.

Updated Matchmaking – Matchmaking has been reworked to now replace the old Elo system with a modified Elo system called Glicko. On the other hand, Immortal players no longer just draft heroes, but their teammates as well, as every Immortal game will now start with a player draft before they proceed choosing from the Hero Pool.

Improved UI – Improved UI to show HP costs of skills as well as shield and health bar visibility.

We haven’t seen an update this big since Patch 7.00 back in 2016. So, it’s an exciting new chapter in Dota 2’s growing legacy. Will this new patch reinvigorate its loyal but dwindling fanbase, or will it turn away the remaining fans that it still has left for making massive changes too abruptly? Aching to try out these changes? You can play the new update now on Steam.

