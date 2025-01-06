The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record after suffering a 26-23 overtime defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. After the game, all eyes turned to head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, as both guys were on the hot seat after the team's wildly disappointing season.

Despite entering the year with playoff aspirations, the Jags struggled out of the gate and never truly found their footing. On Monday morning, Pederson was unsurprisingly fired as the team's head coach, but in a more eye-opening move, the team revealed that they will be keeping Baalke in town, even as calls for his head have increased over the past few weeks.

“Breaking: The Jaguars have fired HC Doug Pederson, per Adam Schefter. The former Super Bowl winning head coach is out after three years. The Jaguars are keeping GM Trent Baalke. He is staying,” Ari Meirov shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jaguars set to work on finding new head coach after Doug Pederson move

Pederson's firing doesn't come as much of a surprise, and quite frankly, it was more surprising that he made it through the entire 2024 campaign considering how quickly the Jaguars fell apart this season. And while there were rumors that Baalke could be following him out the exit door, those were shot down by team owner Shad Khan, who revealed that Baalke will be sticking around despite Pederson's ouster.

While Baalke is staying in town, that doesn't mean things are going to remain completely the same for him. In fact, immediately after Pederson was fired, it was noted that the team's new head coach would end up reporting to Khan instead of Baalke moving forward, which is a change from how Pederson operated during his time with the team.

“The Jaguars' next head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan, not GM Trent Baalke,” Tom Pelissero said on X.

Things may not look good for Jacksonville right now, but they have a lot of talent on their roster, headlined by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team is not far away from reemerging as a playoff contender, and if they nail their next head coaching hire, they could end up putting together quite a bounce back campaign next season.