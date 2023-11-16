Dr. Marcus L. Thompson has been appointed as the 13th president of Jackson State University, per a statement by the institution.

Dr. Marcus L. Thompson has been appointed as the 13th president of Jackson State University, per a release by the institution. The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning appointed Thompson in the role during a meeting held in Jackson this afternoon. His appointment will be effective on November 27th and a welcome reception is said to be happening at a later date.

“I’m very honored to be named President of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and students who embody our school’s motto of challenging minds, changing lives,” Thompson said in the statement. “I look forward to working closely with all of them to develop a consensus about strategic goals and objectives we can achieve by working together.”

Dr. Steven Cunningham, trustee and chair of the Board Search Committee said of Thompson's appointment, “The Board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State University.”

Dr. Thompson has been in education for 20 years, working in childhood, K-12 education, and higher education roles. He currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), where he's in charge of all day-to-day operations. This includes managing staff, communication, legislation, technology, data, and facilities.

Thompson obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish, as well as a Master's degree in Education from Mississippi College. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in urban higher education from Jackson State.

Patrease Edwards, President of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, also spoke of the appointment, saying, “We are appreciative of the time and energy the IHL Board and search committee put into this presidential search. The JSUNAA will support Dr. Thompson and his administration. We are hopeful that he will be a capable administrator with the ability to bring stakeholders together to achieve common goals. His leadership and vision to secure resources, philanthropic support, and business partnerships for JSU will be key and a catalyst for the growth and continued success of the university.”

The appointment comes months after the resignation of former Jackson State president Dr. Thomas Hudson, who left the position after being placed on paid leave due to a personal matter in March. Elayne Hayes-Anthony has served as interim president since that time.