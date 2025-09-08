The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Buffalo Bills for much of Sunday Night Football. Derrick Henry had a fantastic game, and it seemed as if the Baltimore offense could do anything it wanted. However, the Bills climbed back in. And Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only watch as his team dropped their Week 1 clash by the score of 41-40.

The Ravens held a 40-25 lead with less than four minutes remaining in this game. However, Bills star Josh Allen drove his team down the field for two touchdowns in the final minutes. After a punt, Buffalo went down the field again and relied on veteran Matt Prater to drill home the game-winning field goal from 32 yards out.

MATT PRATER FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!! 📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/ji3thHCg28 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Harbaugh spoke with the media. And he provided his thoughts on how his team fared toward the end. “I’m disappointed, but we’ll be fine,” the Ravens coach said, via Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens' John Harbaugh gives Bills' Josh Allen credit

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh expressed his disappointment over how this game ended. However, he gave credit where credit was due. He had high praise for Allen following the loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

“They made it. Josh Allen played a great game obviously, especially near the end. Scramble plays, extended completions, and a couple big pass plays,” the Ravens head coach said, via Tolentino.

Allen had to throw the ball a lot in this contest. But he made the most of his throw attempts. He completed 33 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens defense. He also ran the ball 14 times for another 30 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore clearly has an elite offense. But they need to clean things up defensively moving forward. Thankfully, they have the entire 2025 season ahead of them. And they go again in Week 2 on September 14 against the Cleveland Browns.