Alabama State University has hired Fort Valley State alumnus and Super Bowl champion Tyrone Poole as head coach of the flag football team. The news was announced by Hornets athletic director Dr. Jason Cable.

“I am excited to welcome Tyrone Poole to Hornet Nation,” Cable said in a statement. “His professional accomplishments on the field speak volumes, but what truly sets him apart is his dedication to mentoring young athletes and growing the sport of flag football at the collegiate level. He brings integrity, a championship mindset, and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”

He continued celebrating Poole, saying, “Poole's commitment to education, personal development, and athletic excellence aligns perfectly with Alabama State's mission. Beyond football, he is a published author, motivational speaker, and founder of the Tyrone Poole 38 Foundation—an organization focused on fitness, education, and humanitarian efforts,”

Poole excelled as a two-sport athlete at Fort Valley State University, starring as a defensive back on the football team and competing in track and field. Over 42 games with the Wildcats, he recorded 17 interceptions and set a school record in the 200-meter dash. In 1995, he made history as the first Fort Valley State player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, going 22nd overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Poole played a crucial role in the New England Patriots' consecutive Super Bowl victories during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. After joining the team in 2003, he made an immediate impact, recording six interceptions and defending 21 passes that year.

Alabama State became the first Division 1 HBCU to start a flag football team, which officially kicked off last school year.

“We look forward to doing our part at The Alabama State University to assist in growing the sport locally and regionally,” said Cable in a 2024 statement about the creation of the team. “We can't wait to see the impact of women's flag football as one of our sports offerings for the Hornet Nation's student-athletes. We're enthusiastic that Alabama State University is breaking new ground by launching a highly competitive women's flag football program. The University recognizes the immense interest in women's flag football at the collegiate level and is proud to offer its students a valuable opportunity to excel in the sport.”