Lamar Jackson had an interesting response towards the Baltimore Ravens' final drive of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Ravens had most of the momentum as they boasted a 40-25 lead with four minutes remaining in the game. However, the Bills roared back as they scored two touchdowns, forcing Baltimore to make crucial plays to fend them off.

Baltimore tried to make those plays with Jackson but were unable to get a first down as Buffalo had no more timeouts. Doing that would have secured the visitors the big win over their AFC rival. Their last drive ended on fourth down when they only needed three yards to convert it to a first, which they didn't do as they punted the ball away. This gave Buffalo possession for the final drive of the night, capping it off with a game-winning field goal from Matt Prater.

Jackson reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Sarah Ellison. He revealed why his squad didn't go for it on fourth down, stating he had cramps that prevented him from attempting a heroic effort.

“Lamar Jackson said he was cramping on fourth-and-3, and that's why he jogged off the field,” Ellison wrote.

“If I wasn't, I would've let everyone know I was tying to go for it on fourth-and-3,” Jackson said.

How Lamar Jackson, Ravens played against Bills

Article Continues Below

It was a tough loss for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to sustain. They fell 41-40 to the Bills in a game that should have been theirs, something that will need self-reflecting on their end.

Jackson continues to show why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He completed 14 passes out of 19 attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns while attempting six rushes for 70 yards and a score.

Derrick Henry had a great offensive night, constantly torching Bills defenders throughout the game. He carried the ball 18 times as he finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zay Flowers stood out thanks to Jackson's passing, recording seven receptions for 143 yards and a score.

The Ravens will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.