The prime-time clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday lived up to its hype, as Josh Allen orchestrated a thrilling 41-40 comeback victory for Buffalo.

Allen’s 66th career rushing touchdown, scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes left, made him the Bills’ all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, surpassing Thurman Thomas (65). He now sits alongside Cam Newton, who holds 63 rushing touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers, as the only quarterbacks to own a franchise rushing touchdown record.

Buffalo’s victory was historic in several ways. The Bills became the first team in NFL history to overcome a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes of a season opener and only the fourth team since 2000 to win after trailing by 15 or more points in the final four minutes. Their comeback also ended a long-standing Ravens record. Before Sunday, Baltimore had never lost a game when scoring at least 40 points (25-1).

Allen executed a spectacular performance, completing 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing scores. His fourth-quarter passing alone accounted for 251 yards, the most in any quarter of his career. Keon Coleman finished with eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown, while Joshua Palmer caught a crucial 32-yard pass to set up the game-winning kick.

Veteran kicker Matt Prater, making his Bills debut at age 41, nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired. Prater had already hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, replacing Tyler Bass, who is on injured reserve with hip and groin issues. Buffalo scored 16 points in the last 3:56, including a nine-play, 66-yard drive over the final 1:26 to secure the win.

Article Continues Below

The Ravens’ offense produced impressive numbers but ultimately fell short. Lamar Jackson, the 2023 MVP, finished 14 of 19 for 210 yards with two passing touchdowns and added 70 rushing yards and one touchdown. Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns but fumbled with 3:06 remaining, a pivotal moment in Buffalo’s comeback. Receiver Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Hopkins made a remarkable one-handed grab late in the game. Baltimore totaled 432 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per play.

The comeback was even more improbable according to NFL analytics: Buffalo’s win probability dropped to just 1.1 percent with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter, ranking the rally as the 13th-most unlikely comeback of the last decade. The 41-40 final score was also a rare Scorigami, the 1,092nd unique final score in league history. A Scorigami is a final score that has never occurred before in NFL history.

The game was also the final home opener at Highmark Stadium before Buffalo moves into its new $2.1 billion facility next season.

With the Bills now 1-0, they will travel to face the New York Jets in Week 2, while the Ravens host division rival the Cleveland Browns.