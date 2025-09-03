South Carolina State University has a new director of bands. With his superb leadership skills and highly successful music education career, the university has appointed Dr. J. William Nicholas to the position.

South Carolina State President Alexander Conyers released a statement welcoming Dr. Nicholas to campus as well as expressing the importance of performing arts programs.

“I often say that I consider our performing arts programs just as important to the culture and image of South Carolina State University as athletics. These students work hard to represent the university to the best of their ability as part of a treasured tradition at S.C. State, and they deserve the best leadership in return. I am confident that Dr. Nicholas will take our band programs to even greater heights. He knows well the importance of a marching band to HBCU culture, and I look forward to seeing how far he takes the legendary Marching 101.”

Dr. Nicholas holds a Ph.D. in musical arts from the University of South Carolina. After earning his doctorate degree, he joined the music department at Tuskegee University. While at Tuskegee, Dr. Nicholas served in numerous positions regarding the band, including director of bands, conductor of the Tuskegee Winds, teaching courses in general music, and conducting and leading the Marching Crimson Pipers, as well as overseeing other aspects of the band program.

The Tuskegee Winds was one of the innovative ways Dr. Nicholas added to the Marching Crimson Pipers. He created with a focus on “instrumental pedagogy and wind band literature.” In addition to creating the new ensemble, he doubled the size of the Marching Crimson Pipers.

Dr. Frederick M.G. Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs, believes that Dr. Nicholas will be a positive addition to campus.

“The director of bands plays a vital role in shaping the spirit and culture of SC State University,” Evans said in a statement obtained by The Times and Democrat. “Dr. Nicholas’s vision and dedication will not only strengthen our musical excellence but also enhance the vibrant student experience we value so deeply. Dr. Nicholas's exceptional musicianship, proven leadership, and passion for developing student talent will be an incredible asset to our university and the broader community.”

Not only does Dr. Nicholas have collegiate band experience, but he also has experience working with high school bands. He was the band director at Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, from 2014 to 2019. Much like he did at Tuskegee, he helped the band at Jones High School double in size. In 2018 the band performed at Carnegie Hall after receiving a large donation presented on the Ellen Show. His work at Jones earned him the Florida Music Education Association’s Tom Bishop Award.

In addition to his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina, he holds a Master of Music Education degree from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Florida A&M University.

Dr. Nicholas officially joined the Bulldog family on September 1.