Tuskegee University is jubilant after a 20-17 victory over Winston-Salem State University in the Red Tails Classic, but athletic director Reginald Ruffin has some choice words about Tiger fans who want free tickets. Ruffin took to his Facebook account to bluntly denounce the idea of free tickets to Tuskegee University games.

The full post is below:

“From The AD/Coach

*Disclaimer (This message is going to hurt me before it hurts you)!!!

NO FREE TICKETS and nope I don't have any.

So, l'm grateful for all them text messages over the past few weeks. Yes, some were heartfelt but most of you played for me and nothing has changed!!! Answer still No Free Tickets!!!

Former Student Athletes-No you don't get in free or roam on the sidelines because you played here. Nope you are not entitled to. I'm grateful for your contribution as a PLAYER and grad and some of you as student athlete who didn't finish. BTW, I'm helping to make sure you get that degree with the new program for former student athletes so please contact me if you are interested).

Most of you don't even donate a $5 case of water or Powerade or period to YOUR University which you always point out to me.

Nope there are no Sideline passes and i understand you like to look good for the cameras because it's a televised football game!!! No Sir not happening!!! Just for a reminder for some. I am validated so don't even try it 6 years as an assistant coach yielded 5 championships and national championship so don't even try to give me the BS!!!! Buy Your Damn Tickets

Adapt, Improvise, and Overcome-We have been through worse times before and sometimes it's ok for changes. I can't wait to see some of you to up/down the crap back out of you with all them messages. Man, we use to get it from the MUD and grind it out without complaining.

Always played the hand that was dealt but now you crying about changes. Ok i can't wait to look some of you jokers in the eyes!!! Nope nothing has changed Buy Your Tickets.

Stop lying to your children's about how great you were here. Don't come here thinking i'm going to lie for you. The Answer is No Sir!!! It's ok to be the guy who gave his all but wasn't the guy. Like I've always said everyone helped play a part in the success of this program.

Liability-Nope you can't come from the tailgate/ RV area with cups of alcohol and thinking you coming to the sidelines but you want be coming but you really will be going!!! Yes Sir, you going to JAIL if you do.

Yes, I will repeat YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL You not going to act up when at your other favorite team games at the RTR, Mercedes Benz Dome, Jerry's World, Go Dawgs, WDE, Ohio Buckeys, and Hook'em Horns. I expect the same treatment at Mother Tuskegee!!!

Everyone, I love you and it's going to be an amazing year. Remember, nothing is free and you pay for what you want. Please know them free hookup you use to will not work at the gates this year. So aunties and uncles will not be there. Also please be careful for jumping over the fences or coming through the woods to get in free.

FYI, we have killed a few rattlesnakes and I believe plenty are out there. I'm protecting you from trying to get in free by any means necessary!!! One Love”

Tuskegee University is set to host Central State at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium on Saturday at 7 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on HBCU Go.