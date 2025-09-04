In the past couple of years, Alabama State has been known as a defensive juggernaut in the SWAC. However, in their season-opening loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), the Blazers and the Hornets combined for 94 points at the end of regulation. In their 52-42 game, Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said the game was unusual for him and his coaching staff.

“Giving up 52 points was not fun,” Robinson said on Tuesday's SWAC Coaches Call. “You know, this is not the type of game that I'm used to coaching, where we're scoring a lot of points on both sides of the ball. So it wasn't familiar territory for me and for our defensive staff and for our players, giving up that many points and not having been able to get people on the ground consistently. So, that's the thing that we'll work on improving.”

Nevertheless, the Hornets found themselves competitive in the game, largely due in part to the stellar play of quarterback Andrew Body. Body finished the game with 312 yards passing and four touchdowns on 18 of 24 passing. He also rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. The game was Body's first back with the Hornets in his second season with the team since the season-ending injury he suffered in the Orange Blossom Classic against North Carolina Central last year.

Coach Robinson spoke about Body's recovery process and him being eager to get back on the field and to game speed.

“Him and I talked about it the whole spring, summer, and fall camp. He was like, ‘Hey, coach, I need to take a couple hits.' I said, ‘Well, we're just not going to let you take a hit in fall camp.' And that's the biggest thing about quarterbacks in general. You're always protecting them, but when they get into the game, now it's fair game. So, you were just wondering, ‘Okay, once he takes the first hit, he has to settle back in.' He did a great job of that, of course.”

He added, “And so, I think he's just a determined kid. I think his focus and his leadership ability are at another level. And his play is matching that level. So, he just has to be consistent. I think the quarterback position more than any other position, I tell my kids, ‘Consistently good equals great.' If he just goes out there and tries to play a consistently good game, it'll end up being a great game. As long as he doesn't get out of himself and try to be Superman, try to make great plays, and he lets the game come to him, I think he can be a highly effective quarterback.”

Robinson also had great things to say about Body's future, saying, “He has a lot of talent, man. He has a lot of drive to go through two back-to-back season-ending injuries and still never complain to keep working hard. So, I think he's a guy that you want to root for.”

Now, Alabama State heads to play Southern University, an institution that Robinson knows very well. During the SWAC coaches call, Robinson, a former Alabama State player, spoke about how his first game as a Hornet was against Southern University. He believes that the approach they showed against UAB should differ as they prepare to face a Southern University team gearing up for its first home game of the season.

Alabama State visits Baton Rouge to play Southern University on Saturday at 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.