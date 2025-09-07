Norfolk State secured their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, defeating rival Virginia State University 34-31 in overtime. The Spartans, led by head coach Michael Vick, nearly escaped the Trojans, who played an incredibly strong game. Virginia State even jumped out to a significant lead and had the opportunity to win the game on a field goal kick at the end of regulation.

The ongoing storyline for the Spartans remains the quarterback position. Michael Vick made it clear on his coaching show with 13 News Now that Israel Carter is still the starting quarterback, or “QB1,” for his offense. However, it was Otto Kuhns who once again emerged as a hero for the Spartans, ultimately helping them secure the victory. Kuhns finished the game throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 20 passing. Carter, who started the game, finished with only 80 yards and no touchdowns on 10 of 16 passing.

Virginia State took a 23-10 lead with three minutes and 27 seconds left in the third quarter. To start the fourth quarter, Otto Kuhns completed a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown throw to JJ Evans, bringing the Spartans closer to Virginia State. Six minutes later, with eight minutes and 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Kuhns found Dre'Sean Kendrick for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Spartans back in the lead.

Kuhns was also in the game on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Laudermilk. While the Spartans have relied heavily on the running game to jump-start the offense, finishing this game with 237 yards, their aerial attack ultimately allowed them to open up the game and put them in a better position to score. For the second week, it appears that Kuhns is emerging as the proper choice for QB1.

The defense still has room for improvement. While there were moments of success for the Spartans, where they were able to provide pressure on Virginia State's quarterback, Rashon Matthews, there were also moments where Virginia State was able to break off huge runs that ultimately helped them secure their 13-point lead in the third quarter.

The Spartans' defense was able to better withstand Virginia State's offensive attack though, especially in overtime. They forced the Trojans to go for it on fourth down in the first possession of overtime. They ultimately stopped their attempt to generate a first down and score a touchdown, opening up the path to victory for Norfolk State. A field goal by Evan Heffrich secured the victory for the Spartans.

Virginia State is scheduled to head to Piscataway, New Jersey, to play Rutgers University on September 13th. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.