Johnson C. Smith made history on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bulls, who have enjoyed an immense turnaround in their football program under head coach Maurice Flowers, beat the 2024 Division II championship runner-up, Valdosta State University, 28 to 16.

The Blazers traveled to Charlotte to play Johnson C. Smith on their home turf. They were riding high after a huge win against Clark Atlanta University in the Week Zero Labor Day Classic, in which they blocked a game-tying field goal kick and ran the clock out to win 31-28.

But Johnson C. Smith proved to be a formidable opponent. Last year, the Golden Bulls started the season with eight straight victories, finishing the season 8-2. They've brought in a highly touted recruiting class and several successful transfers to bolster the offense and defense. To start this season, they secured a dominant wire-to-wire victory over Morehouse College, 45-9, at The Essence HBCU Classic hosted at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This game would prove to be an amazing “proof of concept” for Flowers' Golden Bulls, who most certainly look to assert themselves as a dominant force in Division II football.

It seemed as if Valdosta State, ranked #11 in the Division II football polls, would make quick work of the Golden Bulls as they hopped out to an early 10-0 lead, including an electrifying run that put them on the board first. But Johnson C. Smith was able to stabilize, and in the second half, they completely took over.

With the win, Johnson C. Smith is the fourth HBCU to ever beat Valdosta State University. They join Fort Valley and Albany State out of the SIAC and Virginia Union out of the CIAA. Virginia Union is the latest HBCU to beat Valdosta State before Johnson C. Smith did this afternoon. Led by Jada Byers, the Virginia Union Panthers defeated Valdosta State 45-40 on September 10, 2022.

With the loss, Valdosta State looks to steady itself with a visit to Murfreesboro, North Carolina, as they face Chowan University. Meanwhile, Johnson C. Smith looks to maintain their winning momentum as they head to Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to play Elizabeth City State University on September 13th. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on the CIAA Sports Network.