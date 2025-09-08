The Buffalo Bills were staring at a possible embarrassment in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. But Josh Allen and company refused to quit and pulled off a one-point victory over the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40.

The Bills were down by 15 points, 34-19, at the start of the fourth quarter. With only 7:27 left, the Ravens maintained their lead, 40-25. That's when Allen rolled up his sleeves and led the Bills' gutsy fightback, with their defense also playing a huge role.

Allen brought the Bills to the 32-yard line in their final drive, with Matt Prater calmly converting the field goal to complete the come-from-behind win, sending the stadium into a frenzy. It capped off Buffalo's nine-play, 66-yard drive in the final 1:26.

The Bills posted the perfect meme on X to sum up the nail-biting victory.

For the not-so-meme-fluent, the clip was from a viral interview in 2014 featuring Apollos Hester, a player from East View High School in Texas. Their team also rallied for a one-point comeback win against Vandegrift High.

The 29-year-old Allen went 33-of-46 for 394 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to carry the Bills. It was the latest outstanding performance of the reigning MVP, who has become one of the league's best clutch players.

It was also a memorable game for the 41-year-old Prater, who had three field goals in his debut for the Bills. He was signed to the practice squad last week but got the call in Week 1 after Tyler Bass suffered hip and groin injuries. Prater is the oldest player in the NFL, along with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The biggest thing I saw when we got down early, no one blinked,” said the two-time Pro Bowler in a report from the Associated Press.

Unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident after a fan hit DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson as they were exiting the field.

Keon Coleman also contributed for the Bills with eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, while James Cook had 13 carries for 44 yards.

Not gonna lie, the Bills will go for back-to-back wins against the New York Jets in Week 2.