The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is ongoing, with the Canadian rapper now trolling over a viral lyric. While it's not certain that Drake has taken a listen to Kendrick's surprise album GNX, his recent online antic proves he's least seen the memes.

On the song “TV Off,” Kendrick has since gone viral for yelling “MUSTAAAAAARD” in reference to the famed hip-hop producer who is also credited throughout the album. Los Pollos TV went live to diss Kendrick's latest album and praised Drizzy's 2021 Certified Lover Boy. The YouTuber was poking fun at Mustard's weight.

“We need a donut emoji in the chat,” he wrote in the livestream chat. “CUSTAAAARRRRRD.”

Expand Tweet

Drake's comments follow the legal action against Spotify and Universal Music Group over Kendrick's “Not Like Us.” The Toronto native is accusing UMG of “false advertisement, deceptive business practices, and violating the RICO Act.”

“UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” attorneys for Drake’s company wrote in the pre-action filed Monday. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

The second filing, which was made public on Tuesday, Nov. 26, — a day after the initial filing — has Drake accusing UMG of defamation, writing that they could have blocked the release of the diss track for “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

For Spotify, Drake's team alleges that the streams for “Not Like Us” were fabricated to favor Kendrick.

“The whistleblower described Spotify as the easiest platform ‘to bot’ because it does not, like other streaming platforms, have certain security measures ‘when it comes to bot protection,'” the filing claims. “The whistleblower further revealed that, on May 6, 2024, an individual affiliated with Interscope sent him a payment of $2,500 via the digital payments platform, Zelle.”

Spotify has not commented on the legal actions but UMG denied any wrongdoings.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” the UMG spokesperson said. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Kendrick Lamar's Next Moves

This week, Kendrick dropped that he is going on a stadium tour this summer with SZA called the “Grand National Tour.” The pair collaborated on two tracks — “Luther” and “Gloria” — off of GNX. While the tour is mostly in the states, there is now two tour dates in Drake's home of Toronto, which Drizzy fans are calling a petty move on Kendrick's part. The tour begins in April in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prior to the start of the tour, Kendrick will be headlining the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February. The Compton native previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2022 featuring performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.